UPPSC PCS Main Result 2018-19: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC will be releasing the results of the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2018. Recently the commission has released the result of the UPPCS PCS J Result 2018.

UPPSC PCS Main Result 2018-19 to be declared @uppsc.up.nic.in: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC soon would be declaring the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2018 result. The UPPSC had conducted the main examination from June 17, 2019, to June 21, 2019, and the results for the same are expected by next month on uppsc.up.nic.in.

Recently, the commission has released the notification for applications of UPPSC PCS 2019 examination. The preliminary examination for PCS 2019 is scheduled for October 20, 2019.

The prelims examination for UPPSC PCS Exam 2019 would tale place along with the ACF and RFO examination (Assistant Conservator of Forest or Range Forest) which too will take place on October 20, 2019, wherein the UPPSC ACF/RFO Main examinations are scheduled to be conducted from November 13 onwards.

In 2018, the notification for the PCS examination was released on July 6, and this year the notification is expected to be released by the end of July or in the month of August.

The commission has recently released the results for the UPPSC PCS J or Judicial examination in which Akanksha Tiwari has topped the UPPSC PCS-J exam 2018. UPPSC PCS-J main exam was conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019. Given below are a few simple steps to check UPPCS PCS J Result

Steps to check UPPSC PCS-J result

Step 1: Go to the official site @ uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the given link ‘UPPCS J Result 2018 Download’.

Step 3: On the login page, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your UP Judicial Services Civil Judge Exam Result 2018 displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of for future use.

