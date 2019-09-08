UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: The UPPSC PCS mains result 2017 was released on September 7, 2019 at the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates who are interested to check the result can visit the official website. Mains examination was conducted between June 18 to July 7, 2019

UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the UPPSC PCS mains result 2017 on September 7, 2019 at the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who are interested can check the result after visiting the official website. Mains examination was conducted from June 18 to July 7, 2019.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 676 posts in the state are to be filled. The notification regarding Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Examination 2017 was released on May 9, 2017. The last date to apply for June 6, 2017.

Candidates who want to check the related information can visit the official site of UPPSC.

Those who had appeared and qualified the examination will have to appear for the interview round. The interview will be conducted on September 16, 2019, in the state.

For the interview round, a total of 2,029 candidates had been qualified for interview, according to the official notice. Candidates who had appeared for the written examination can check below steps to know your result.

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2017: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on UPPSC PCS mains result 2017 link which is available on information bulletin box.

Step 3: A pdf file will be opened

Step 4: Check the PDF file and download it. Candidates need to keep a hard copy of the same for future need.

The UPSSC had conducted the PCS Mains 2017 examination between June 18 and July 6, 2018. The results declaration were delayed over a year not known reasons.

However, the commission is hurrying up to declare the 2017 results much before to the UPPSC PCS Main 2018 examination, as scheduled to be conducted in October of 2019. The UPPSC maintained the order fo the examination and keep the upcoming sessions regularised.

Around 14,032 candidates had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh PCS Mains examinations that was conducted in the previous year. In the last year, a total of 4,55,297 applications were received, while 2,46,654 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination.

