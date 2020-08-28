The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the schedule for UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination 2020. As per the schedule, the commission will hold the UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination from September 22 to 26, 2020 at many locations including Ghaziabad and Lucknow.

The UPPSC 2020 recruitment will see examinations for the posts of Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2018 (16 February 2020), UPPSC Main 2018 Exam for Assistant Forest Conservator/Range Forest Officer (23 February) and 6 others. This calendar provides complete information on State PSC exam that will take place in the year 2020.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2020 Exam Date Assistant Prosecution Officer Prelims 2018 16 February 2020 UPPSC Assistant Forest Conservator/Range Forest Officer Main 2018 Exam 23 February 2020 UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2019 20 April 2020 Assistant Prosecution Officer Main 2018 Exam 16 May 2020 UPPSC PCS (Prelims) Exam 2020 UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prelims 2020 21 June 2020 UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Main 2019 16 August 2020 UPPSC PCS Main 2020 Exam 15 October 2020 UPPSC Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Main 2020 3 December 2020

Steps to check other information realted to UPPSC PCS Mains exam schedule:

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link which says “NOTICE REGARDING COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (M) EXAM-2019”

Step 3: The examination schedule will open on your screen

Step 4: Students must not forget to download it for a future reference

