The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Friday released the final results of the PCS Mains examination on its official website, @ uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination was conducted in 2016 for 633 vacant posts in different sectors. The UPPSC has released a merit list of the candidates who have been selected by the commission. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the merit list until March 22, 2019. Over 1900 students, who had cleared their written examination, appeared for interviews which were conducted from December 10, 2018, to January 24, 2019.

For 633 vacancies, the Commission has finalised a total of 630 applicants. There are over 26 types of vacancies which include 53 vacancies of Deputy Collector and Superintendent of Police and 52 posts of block development officer.

Steps to check UPPSC PCS Mains final results: Visit the official website @ uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the ‘List of selected candidates in combined state/ upper subordinate services exam 2016 A pdf of the list of selected candidates will appear Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

You can also click on the direct link to go through the merit list released by the UPPSC.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 9,300- 34,800 with additional Grade Pay (GP). Also, in the Deputy Collector post, Jaijeet Kaur Hora of Kanpur topped while Vinod Kumar Pandey and Navdeep Shukla from Allahabad have acquired the second and third position, respectively.



