The examination date for UPPSC PSC Prelims 2018 has been postponed to October 28, a notification on the official website of the UPSC said. The notification on the official website- uppsc.nic.in announced the delay and excessive registration has been cited as the reason behind it. While confirming the reason, UPPSC Secretary Jagdish said that the excessive number of registrations has forced the authorities to redraft the plan for examination centre. He said that as the date has been shifted to a new phase of planning and administrative decisions have to be made.

Along with this, the examination for Assistant Conservator of Forest/ Range Forest Officer Services has been also re-scheduled to October 28. The candidates should also note down the fact that the last date for UPPSC PSC Prelims 2018 registration is today, August 6, 2018. And those who have not completed the application process are suggested to do it as soon as possible. Also, the applicants who have not had completed the registration process will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

According to the official website, there are total 831 vacancies for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services under general recruitment. There are nearly 16 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and 76 vacancies for the post of Range Forest Officer. Those who are graduates and are in the age group of 21-40 years are eligible for appearing in the examination. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for each post.

