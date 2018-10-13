UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for PCS (General/Special)/ ACF/ RFO Preliminary Examination 2018 at http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ on Saturday. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official site of the UPPSC.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for PCS (General/Special)/ ACF/ RFO Preliminary Examination 2018 at http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ on Saturday. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official site of the UPPSC.

Click here to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2018 Admit Card:

http://164.100.180.20/pscatcrd18/AdmitCard.aspx

The candidates are required to enter all required details including Registration Number, Date of Birth (DoB), Gender and click on download admit card button. Then, the admit card will be displayed.

The exam is scheduled to be held on October 28, 2018, in two sessions. The morning session will begin at 9:30 am to 11:30 am while the afternoon session will begin at 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More