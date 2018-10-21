UPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of interested and eligible candidates to the post of Allopathic Medical Officer and Others on its official website. Interested candidates can check the official notification by logging into the website of UPPSC and apply through the prescribed format before the scheduled last date for submission of application forms. According to reports, the applications will be accepted till November 1, 2018. No applications will be entertained after the last date.
Candidates need to log into the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ and go through the details before applying online. Meanwhile, candidates should note that they must fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible for the posts. As per the notification, for Allopathic Medical Officer candidates need to have an M.B.B.S. degree or they must have a post-graduate Degree or Diploma in Medical or Health Sciences from a University under the Medical Council of India. For more information on the eligibility of the posts, candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.
UPPSC Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details: Name and number of Posts
Allopathic Medical Officer – 2354
Medical Officer – 25
Group B – 24 Posts
Research Officer (Technical) – 6
Newly Created Posts of Professor (Allopathy) – 4
Economic and Statistical Officer – 4
Assistant Director – 4
Regional Tourist Officer/Publicity Officer – 3
Assistant Geo-Physicist- 2
Assistant Government Conveyancer – 1
Vetting Officer – 1
Sangrahalayadhyaksha Reservation – 1
Director – 1
Tribal Officer – 1
Lecturer Ilmul Advia- 1
Reader – 4
Research Officer- 1
How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2018?
- Visit the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the advertisement link on the homepage
- Candidates will be directed to a PDF
- Download the same and go through the details on it carefully
- Now, click on the apply online option and proceed for filling up the online application form
- After filling the application, make fee payment and submit
- Take a print out of the application for future reference
To go to the official website of UPPSC and apply online, click on this link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
