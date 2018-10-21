UPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for the posts of Allopathic Medical Officer and Others through a notification released on the official website - http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of interested and eligible candidates to the post of Allopathic Medical Officer and Others on its official website. Interested candidates can check the official notification by logging into the website of UPPSC and apply through the prescribed format before the scheduled last date for submission of application forms. According to reports, the applications will be accepted till November 1, 2018. No applications will be entertained after the last date.

Candidates need to log into the official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ and go through the details before applying online. Meanwhile, candidates should note that they must fulfil the eligibility criteria for being eligible for the posts. As per the notification, for Allopathic Medical Officer candidates need to have an M.B.B.S. degree or they must have a post-graduate Degree or Diploma in Medical or Health Sciences from a University under the Medical Council of India. For more information on the eligibility of the posts, candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details: Name and number of Posts

Allopathic Medical Officer – 2354

Medical Officer – 25

Group B – 24 Posts

Research Officer (Technical) – 6

Newly Created Posts of Professor (Allopathy) – 4

Economic and Statistical Officer – 4

Assistant Director – 4

Regional Tourist Officer/Publicity Officer – 3

Assistant Geo-Physicist- 2

Assistant Government Conveyancer – 1

Vetting Officer – 1

Sangrahalayadhyaksha Reservation – 1

Director – 1

Tribal Officer – 1

Lecturer Ilmul Advia- 1

Reader – 4

Research Officer- 1

How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2018?

Visit the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the advertisement link on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the same and go through the details on it carefully

Now, click on the apply online option and proceed for filling up the online application form

After filling the application, make fee payment and submit

Take a print out of the application for future reference

To go to the official website of UPPSC and apply online, click on this link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

