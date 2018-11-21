UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for 21 Group B posts at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by logging into the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in before November 30, 2018.

UPPSC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for recruitment against 21 Group B posts through its official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official website and download the notification for the recruitment before applying online. According to reports in a leading daily, the last date for submission of the filled up applications for the vacant positions through the website of UPPSC has been scheduled for November 30, 2018.

Moreover, candidates must note that the minimum educational qualification for being eligible to apply for the post is Graduation or an equivalent degree from a recognised institution. The applications are actually for Uttar Pradesh University (Centralised) Service Asstt. Registrar Exam 2018, which will be conducted by the Commission to recruit the best candidates on basis of their performance in the same. Meanwhile, candidates applying for the posts must note that they should be in between the age 30 to 45 years as on the last date of application submission.

Important Dates for UPPSC Recruitment 2018:

Application process starts on October 30

Last date for application submission November 30

Last date for application fee submission November 27

How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Search for the link that reads, “ Click here to Apply Online ” on the homepage

” on the homepage Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to the application page

Here, Click on the option ‘Apply’

Read the advertisement before filling in the details in the registration section

Now, click on the registration option

Fill in the details as per instructions on the advertisement

Make application fee payment and submit the form online

Click on this link to directly go to the application page: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx

