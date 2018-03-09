UPPSC Recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued an advertisement for Assistant Teacher Examination 2018 (trained undergraduate category male / female branch. The online application will be made from March 15 on the website www.uppsc.up.nic.in. The Commission will recruit 10768 posts of assistant teachers. Check out the complete process of UPPSC Recruitment 2018, how to apply, age limit, application fee and more.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued an advertisement for Assistant Teacher Examination 2018 (trained undergraduate category male / female branch. The detailed advertisement will be available on March 15, 2018, from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The online application process will start from March 15, 2018, until 16th April 2018. The online application will be made from March 15 on the website www.uppsc.up.nic.in. The Commission will recruit 10768 posts of assistant teachers. As per the advertisement, it will provide all the important information related to online application process and appointment. According to the eligibility for the application, all the applicants must have a B.Ed degree holder from a recognized university.

BE / B.Tech holder candidates can apply for computer teacher posting, computer application, computer application in graduate or computer science. The age limit is also set to apply. All the aspirants who can complete the age of 21 on July 1, 2018, and up to the age of 40, can apply. Only SC / ST / OBC candidates of Uttar Pradesh will be given 5 years’ exemption. The selection process will be based on written examination and interview. For further information go on the main website, www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency authorized to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) came into existence on April 1, 1937, with the main aim of recruiting candidates to various services in the state. The commission is regulated by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulation, 1976.

