UPPSC recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited the application for Assistant Professor in various field. Check the eligibility criteria and details here.

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has notified for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in a field like Neuro Surgery, Dentistry, Radio Therapy, and Blood Bank. Interested candidates can apply through its official website @uppsc.up.nic.in. before September 23. It’s a golden opportunity for those who want to work in the Government sector as Assistant Professor in Medical stream.

Candidates are instructed to check eligibility carefully and then apply for the post. Application found without photograph, signature and requisite information will be rejected. After receipt of application in the Commission, any request for a change in the qualification and category will not be entertained. If a large number of applicants apply for the posts then the commission can hold the screen test.

Reserved category candidates must indicate in the subcategory column of the online application to take benefit of the reservation. If candidates don’t mention themselves under the category then they will be treated under the general category. Only Higher Secondary certificate for age proof will be accepted.

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Dates to be remembered

The last date to submit the application online is September 26, 2019.

The last date to submit the application fee in the bank is September 23, 2019.

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Available posts for Assistant Professor

E.N.T. (Oto-RhinoLaryngology)-08

General Surgery-31

Pathology-15

T.B. & Chest-06

Forensic Medicine-09

Epidemiologist cum Asst. Professor-05

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(RHTC)-05

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(UHTC)-05

Paediatrics-19

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation-06

Gastroenterology-01

Nephrology-03

Human Metabolism-03

Cardiology-06

Thoracic Surgery-01

Plastic Surgery-02

Transfusion Medicine-07

Emergency Medicine-03

Cardiac Surgery-03

Physicist-01

Anatomy-20

Biochemistry-11

Microbiology-12

Pharmacology-17

Physiology-16

Community Medicine-16

Anesthesiology-37

Obs. & Gynae-15

Skin & V.D.-13

Opthalmology-06

General Medicine-27

Radiodiagnosis-26

Radio Therapy-07

Dentistry-09

Neuro Surgery-08

Orthopedics-19

Psychiatry-11

Blood Bank-15

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Application fee

Unserved (General) category – Rs 105

Other Backward Class category – Rs 2015

Scheduled Caste category – Rs 65

Scheduled Tribes category -Rs 65

Handicapped candidates – Rs 25

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Click on the links below to apply and check the notification

Notification

Official website

Apply here

