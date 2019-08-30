UPPSC recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of Assistant Professor and other posts in medical education department (Allopathy) Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) @ uppsc.up.nic.in on or before September 26, 2019. Candidates who are interested can apply through the official website.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited the applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professor and other posts in medical education department (Allopathy) uppsc.up.nic.in on or before September 26, 2019. Interested candidates who are interested can apply through the official website. For more detailed information, a notification attached below mentioning the age limit, eligibility criteria and other.

Important Date:

Last Date for deposition of Application fee in Bank is September 26, 2019

Vacancy Details

Community Medicine-16

Anesthesiology-37

Obs. & Gynae-15

Skin & V.D.-13

Opthalmology-06

General Medicine-27

Radiodiagnosis-26

E.N.T. (Oto-RhinoLaryngology)-08

General Surgery-31

Pathology-15

T.B. & Chest-06

Forensic Medicine-09

Radio Therapy-07

Dentistry-09

Neuro Surgery-08

Orthopedics-19

Psychiatry-11

Blood Bank-15

Epidimiologist cum Asst. Professor-05

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(RHTC)-05

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(UHTC)-05

Paediatrics-19

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation-06

Gastrointrology-01

Nephrology-03

Human Metabolism-03

Chordiology-06

Thorasic Surgery-01

Plastic Surgery-02

Transfusion Medicine-07

Emergency Medicine-03

Chordiac Surgery-03

Physicist-01

Anatomy-20

Biochemistry-11

Microbiology-12

Pharmacology-17

Physiology-16

Steps to Apply

Candidates who are eligible can apply through the post in a prescribed format after visiting the official website on or before September 26, 2019.

Application fee: In an online application, stage, category wise prescribed fee is to be deposited according to the instructions as provided in the second stage.

Prescribed fees are mentioned in the different categories is as under as follows:

1- Unreserved – Exam fee Rs. 80/- + On-line (General) processing fee Rs. 25/- Total =Rs. 105/- 2- Other Backward- Exam feeRs. 80/- + On-line Class processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 105/-3- Scheduled – Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-lineCaste processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-4- Scheduled Tribe – Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/-5- Handicapped – Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total =Rs. 25/-6-Dependents of the-

According to the original copy, freedom fighters mentioned from Sl. Nos. 1 to 4.7- ex-serviceman. According to the original category mentioned from Sl. Nos. 1 to 4.8- Women –

