UPPSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) through its official website. All those who are interested to apply to the post are advised to check the notification of the recruitment before applying through the official website of UPPSC – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/. Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, the last date for submission of the online application forms through the official website of the Commission has been scheduled for January 28, 2019.

To apply for the posts, all the applicants must possess a Law degree from a recognised university/institute and must be below the age of 40 years at the time of submitting applications. However, reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per government norms.

How to check the official recruitment notification?

Visit the official website of UPPSC

Click on the option, “Click here to Apply Online” on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to the All Notifications/Advertisements Details page

Here, click on the link View Advertisement before proceeding to the application form

Read the details thoroughly and keep the document to be submitted while filling the form ready

Now go back to the previous page and click on “Apply”

Fill in the form and upload the necessary documents and make application fee payment

Take a print out of the application form for reference

For more details regarding the recruitment process, click on this link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx

