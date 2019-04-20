UPPSC Recruitment 2019: The application process for vacant positions against Computer Science graduate posts is all set to close soon through the official website by the of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates are advised to submit their filled up application forms at uppsc.up.nic.in before the last date mentioned below.

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for Computer science graduates through its official website recently and the application process for the vacant positions will be closed through the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in of the Commission soon. Candidates are advised to submit their filled up application forms before the last date mentioned below.

According to reports, the application process will come to an end on April 28, 2019. All candidates must note that they need to complete the application process before the last date as no applications will be entertained after the closure of the process online. Commission had released the notification on March 28 this year and interested candidates are advised not to delay the submission of their forms to avoid last moment rush.

Important Dates for UPPSC Recruitment 2019:

Registration process started from- March 28, 2019

Application fee submission last date in the bank Online: April 24, 2019

Closure of the registration process online: April 28, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Recruitment 2019:

Qualification: Candidates who wish to apply for the posts must have pursued B.E (Computer Science or related Subject) or equivalent higher qualification from a recognized University/Institution or must have a M.C.A/M.Sc (Computer Science related Subject) degree or not lesser than Second Class marks in Bachelor degree from a recognized University with ‘B’ level Computer Course Certificate from DOE.

Candidates also need to have a working knowledge of Unix/Open source software/Windows NT/Oracle and other RDBMS packages/ computer programming languages.

Candidates if shortlisted to the post of Programmer (State Agriculture Production Mandi Parishad) to get paid under the pay scale of Rs. 15,600 – 39,100/ along with a Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/-

Candidates, if shortlisted to the post of Programmer Grade-I Finance (Income- Expenditure) Department, will get remuneration in the Pay Scale of Rs. 56,100/- 1,77,500/ under Pay Matrix Level-10.

Here’s the link to go to the official website of UPPSC and check details related to the recruitment: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

