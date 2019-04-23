UPPSC recruitment 2019: The last date for the receipt of the examination fee online in the bank for the posts of computer operator, a programmer will end on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service at the official website uppsc.up.gov.in. The Commission began the registration process on March 28, 2019. and the last date to register is April 28, 2019.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission began the registration process on March 28, 2019 at the official website uppsc.up.gov.in. The candidates who haven’t registered yet are requested to do the same through the official website till April 28, 2019. However, the last date for the receipt of the examination fee online in the bank for the posts of computer operator, a programmer will end on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 on the official website.

No application will be accepted without fee payment or registration after the closure. A total of 16 vacancies including programmer grade I, programmer grade II and computer operator grade B are vacant through this recruitment drive.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Registration starts on– March 28, 2019

Last Date for receipt of examination fee on-line in the bank: April 24, 2019

Last Date for registration: April 28, 2019

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Selection Process

On the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination for the post Programmer, Programmer Grade-1 and Programmer Grade-2. While for the posts of computer operator grade-B, the selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and Hindi-English typewriting.

The centre of examination is decided by the board. Candidates will be informed about their results through eAdmission certificate. The number of districts/centres can be increased/ decreased, according to the final number of the applications which were received in the office of the Commission.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Age limit

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years. They should not be above than 40 years of age as on July 1, 2019. The birth date should not be earlier than July 2nd, 1979 and not later than July 1, 1998.

Click here to apply online

Click here to view notification

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Pay scale



Programmer (State Agriculture Production Mandi Parishad)

Pay scale – Rs. 15,600 – 39,100/ Grade Pay- Rs. 5,400/-

Programmer Grade-I Finance (Income- Expenditure) Department

Pay Scale- Rs. 56,100/- 1,77,500/-Pay Matrix Level-10

Programmer Grade-2 Statistical Agriculture and Crop Insurance)

Pay Scale- Rs. 9,300/-34,800/ Grade Pay Rs. 4,600/-

Computer Grade ‘’B’ (UP Public Service Commission)

Pay Scale- Rs. 5,200/- 20,200/-Grade pay Rs. 2,800/-

