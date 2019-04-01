UPPSC recruitment 2019: The application process for the recruitment of Programmer and Computer Operator is all set to close on April 28, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply must visit the official website - uppsc.org.in and complete the application process as early as possible.

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had recently released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment to the posts of Programmer and Computer Operator. All those who are interested to apply to the vacant posts must note that the last date for filling up the application form through the official website of the Commission is April 28, 2019. Graduates and postgraduates in computer science are encouraged to apply for the posts online.

According to reports in a leading website, there are a total of 16 vacancies against the posts.

Important dates of UPPSC recruitment 2019:

Registration process commences on- March 28, 2019.

Last Date for submission of Examination Fee Online: April 24, 2019

Registration last date: April 28, 2019

Candidates can go to the official website directly by visiting this link – http://www.uppsc.org.in/

Candidates must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria to be eligible for the posts. Candidates need to have B.E in Computer Science or related Subject or equivalent higher education qualification from a recognized University/Institution.

Or

Candidates must have an M.C.A/M.Sc in Computer Science or related Subject or a bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/Institution with B’ level Course Certificate from DOE

Candidates need to have a working knowledge of Unix/Open source software/Windows NT/Oracle and other RDBMS packages/programming languages, according to the notification on the official website of UPPSC.

For more details regarding the eligibility criteria of the vacancies, candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC and check out the notification available on the website.

