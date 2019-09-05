UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Assistant professor in the Medical Department of Allopathy by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment to the post can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in.
About UPPSC:
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the government organization permitted to perform an examination for entry-level appointments to Uttar Pradesh’s multiple civil services. The charter of the agency is given by the Indian Constitution. Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV of the Constitution, entitled Union and State Services.
Important dates for UPPSC Recruitment 2019:
Last date for submitting the application: September 26, 2019
Last date to deposit the application fee in the bank: September 26, 2019
Vacancy details for UPPSC Recruitment 2019:
Community medicine: 16 vacancies
Anesthesiology: 37 vacancies
Obs. and Gynaecology: 15 vacancies
Skin and VD: 13 vacancies
Opthalmology: 06 vacancies
General Medicine: 27 vacancies
Radiodiagnosis: 26 vacancies
E.N.T. (Oto-RhinoLaryngology): 08 vacancies
General Surgery: 31 vacancies
Pathology: 15 vacancies
T.B. & Chest: 06 vacancies
Forensic Medicine: 09 vacancies
Radio Therapy: 07 vacancies
Dentistry: 09 vacancies
Neuro Surgery: 08 vacancies
Orthopedics: 19 vacancies
Psychiatry: 11 vacancies
Blood Bank: 15 vacancies
Epidimiologist cum Asst. Professor: 05 vacancies
M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(RHTC): 05 vacancies
M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(UHTC): 05 vacancies
Paediatrics: 19 vacancies
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 06 vacancies
Gastrointrology: 01 vacancy
Nephrology: 03 vacancies
Human Metabolism: 03 vacancies
Chordiology: 06 vacancies
Thorasic Surgery: 01 vacancy
Plastic Surgery: 02 vacancies
Transfusion Medicine: 07 vacancies
Emergency Medicine: 03 vacancies
Chordiac Surgery: 03 vacancies
Physicist: 01 vacancies
Anatomy: 20 vacancies
Biochemistry: 11 vacancies
Microbiology: 12 vacancies
Pharmacology: 17 vacancies
Physiology: 16 vacancies
How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2019:
All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the post of assistant professor in the medical department by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).
Click here for the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)