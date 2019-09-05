UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Assistant professor in the Medical Department of Allopathy by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), get the direct link here.

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Assistant professor in the Medical Department of Allopathy by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment to the post can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in.

About UPPSC:

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the government organization permitted to perform an examination for entry-level appointments to Uttar Pradesh’s multiple civil services. The charter of the agency is given by the Indian Constitution. Articles 315 to 323 of Part XIV of the Constitution, entitled Union and State Services.

Important dates for UPPSC Recruitment 2019:

Last date for submitting the application: September 26, 2019

Last date to deposit the application fee in the bank: September 26, 2019

Vacancy details for UPPSC Recruitment 2019:

Community medicine: 16 vacancies

Anesthesiology: 37 vacancies

Obs. and Gynaecology: 15 vacancies

Skin and VD: 13 vacancies

Opthalmology: 06 vacancies

General Medicine: 27 vacancies

Radiodiagnosis: 26 vacancies

E.N.T. (Oto-RhinoLaryngology): 08 vacancies

General Surgery: 31 vacancies

Pathology: 15 vacancies

T.B. & Chest: 06 vacancies

Forensic Medicine: 09 vacancies

Radio Therapy: 07 vacancies

Dentistry: 09 vacancies

Neuro Surgery: 08 vacancies

Orthopedics: 19 vacancies

Psychiatry: 11 vacancies

Blood Bank: 15 vacancies

Epidimiologist cum Asst. Professor: 05 vacancies

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(RHTC): 05 vacancies

M.O.H.Cum-Asst.Prof.(UHTC): 05 vacancies

Paediatrics: 19 vacancies

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation: 06 vacancies

Gastrointrology: 01 vacancy

Nephrology: 03 vacancies

Human Metabolism: 03 vacancies

Chordiology: 06 vacancies

Thorasic Surgery: 01 vacancy

Plastic Surgery: 02 vacancies

Transfusion Medicine: 07 vacancies

Emergency Medicine: 03 vacancies

Chordiac Surgery: 03 vacancies

Physicist: 01 vacancies

Anatomy: 20 vacancies

Biochemistry: 11 vacancies

Microbiology: 12 vacancies

Pharmacology: 17 vacancies



Physiology: 16 vacancies

How to apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the post of assistant professor in the medical department by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Click here for the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App