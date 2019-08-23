UPPSC Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on 09 August 2016 to 21 August 2016 organised Assistant Conservator exam 2019 and now its time for candidates to check the Assistant Conservator result 2019 which has been release today. Get a direct link here

UPPSC Result 2019: Assistant Conservator result 2019 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who had appeared in the Assistant Conservator exam 2019 can now check the result on the official website of UPPSC or click on the link upsssc.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that Assistant Conservator Exam for Forest was conducted from 09 August 2016 to 21 August 2016 and the exam was a written base exam which was held in various centres of the state. The UPPSC Assistant Conservator exam result has been generated only on the official website of UPPSC and no other source.

As per the official report, around 2753 candidates appeared in the exam but out of 2753 candidates, only 89 candidates were chosen for the UPPSC interview. Apart from result link the university also generated these links, Click here to download final Mark Sheet for Assistant Engineer (General/Special Recruitment) Examination- 2013 and Click here to download admit card for PROGRAMMER AND PROGRAMMER GRADE-1 EXAMINATION-2019.

Follow the steps to check UPPSC Assistant Conservator Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Information Bulletin

Step 3: Click on the link LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW OF ASSTT. CONSERVATOR OF FOREST EXAM 2015

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: The result will appear in the PDF format candidates must check his/her roll number i.e. 007006

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the result pdf or take a hard copy of it for future use.

