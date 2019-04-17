UPPSC results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Pragyapraj declared the UPPSC Staff Nurse (Female) results on the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC board announced the results along with the cut-off list that will be available for the candidates from April 17 till April 23, 2019.

UPPSC results 2019: The results of Staff Nurse (Female) 2017 along with the marks were announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Pragyapraj. The UPPSC recruitment examination for the post of Staff Nurse (Female) were held were conduced by the UPSC on December 12, 2017. Aspirants who appeared for the exams are requested to visit the official website of the UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in in order to download their result. Besides UPPSC Staff Nurse (Female) 2019 result, UPPSC has also released the cut-off list of the same which is currently available on the official website, mentioned above.

Note: The cut-off list will be available for the candidates from April 17, 2019 to April 23, 2019.

Steps to check and download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Final Result 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UPPSC Staff Nurse Final Result 2017.

Step 3: The link will direct the candidate to a new link.

Step 4: Fill the required details like registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code and submit the information.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

UPPSC along with UPPSC Nurse Staff Final result, declared the PSC-2016 results its official website i.e. www.uppsc.up.nic.in. Aspirants who appeared for the recruiytment examination can check their results on the mentioned above link.

Given below are the steps on how to download the UPPSC PCS Results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to Log on to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Step 2: Click to link that reads, “UPPSC PCS Result 2016 download” on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Aspirants will then be directed to another page.

Step 4: A pdf will be displayed on the screen of the computer.

Step 5: Download the pdg and take a print out it for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More