UPPSC RO/ARO Main 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has cancelled the UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam 2017 due to some issues. Candidates can check the official notification regarding the same at - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC RO/ARO Main 2017: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding the cancellation or postponement of the UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam 2017 through its official website yesterday, i.e. on November 20, 2018. All those candidates who are going to appear for the same are advised to check the official website for details regarding the examination. Moreover, reports in the Times of India reveal that the examination has been cancelled or set to be rescheduled due to the failure of declaring the UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims Exam results on time.

The candidates can go through all the details regarding the examination on the official website of UPPSC i.e. at uppsc.up.nic.in. Moreover, it has been reported that the new examination date for the UPPSC RO/ARO Main 2017 will be announced through the official website of UPPSC soon. candidates are advised to keep an eye on the portal to avail the dates of the review officer or assistant review officer examination.

How to check the notification for UPPSC UPPSC RO/ARO Main Exam 2017 new exam date?

Log into the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

On the right-hand side of the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NOTICE REGARDING SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI / SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI ETC. (GEN./SPL.RECTT.) EXAMINATION-2017”

On clicking a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and go through all the details in it

Take a print out for reference if necessary

To directly log into the official website of UPPSC and check the official notification, click on this link: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1095

