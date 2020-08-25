The UPPSC Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exam 2016 has been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC on the official website. Candidates who are to appear in the UPPSC Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer exam are advised to go through the notice issued on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The notification issued by the UPPSC said that the exams scheduled on September 13, 2020, have not been cancelled. The exams for UPPSC RO and ARO would be conducted on September 20, 2020. The aspirants preparing, waiting for the exam may go to the official website and check the short statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or the UPPSC.

There are 17 centres where the exam is scheduled to be held and the candidates have to choose their centre through a link. The UPPSC is allowing students to change their centre as per their convenience. The centres available are Agra, Ayodhaya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli and Varanasi.

The UPSC RO ARO Prelims is divided into two papers, Paper I is of General Studies and Paper II is of General Hindi. The duration of the paper is 2-hours and the weighs 200 marks. Check the details about the delay in the exam in the short notice issues by the Commission on the official website.

Download UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam 2020 Postponement Notice:



Visit the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, Notice regarding review officer/asst review officer exam-2016.

PDF of the short notification regarding the Postponed date of exam will appear before you.

