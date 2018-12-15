UPPSC RO/ARO Results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the results of review officer and assistant review officer's preliminary exams on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The interested candidates who had appeared in the examination in April can check their results.

UPPSC RO/ARO Results 2018: The results of review officer and assistant review officer’s preliminary exams by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The interested candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website. The preliminary exams were held in the month of April.

The review officer and assistant officers are also known as Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. The online registration for the recruitment began on December 30. The last date to fill the application is January 30, 2017. The Board conducted the examination to fill 465 vacancies. The qualifiers of the prelims will appear for the mains exam.

Here is the direct link to see the result.

UPPSC RO/ ARO Results 2018: Following are the steps to check the result

1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

2: Under ‘Important Alerts’, click on the result link

3: In the mentioned fields, enter your registration details.

4: Click on ‘Download results’

5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

6: Download the same

7. Take a printout for future reference.

Exam pattern

The question paper will be divided into two sections in the paper — General Studies and General Hindi. The candidates qualifying all the stages will sit for the interview.

The UPPSC released the recruitment notification of Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari on December 30, 2017.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More