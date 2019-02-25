UPRVNUL recruitment 2019: the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited the applications for the post of junior engineer, chemist, assistant accountant, and office assistant on its official website. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the same on the official website. To qualify for the recruitment examination, the candidates need to clear a computer-based test exam.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Selection process

The candidates will have to appear for a Computer Based Test exam. The examination is to be conducted for a duration for three hours. The candidates will score a minimum cut-off for the exam which will be eligible for the next round. There will be negative marking in the examination, 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. 1 mark will be given for every correct answer.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total: 117

Junior engineer (trainee) civil: 47

Chemist grade-II: 27

Assistant accountant: 26

Office Assistant II (accounts): 17

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Documents required

Scanned copies of these documents are necessary

Class 10 mark sheet

Personal details

Photograph and signature between 20 to 100 kb (jpeg/jpg)

Category certificate between 50 to 1000 kb (jpg/jpeg/PDF)

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, uprvunl.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘click here to apply for junior engineer, chemist, assistant accountant, office assistant..’ under ‘public notices section’ on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘I agree and start’

Step 4: Register yourself by filling peFillnal details

Step 5: Verify with the code received on email/phone number

Step 6: Fil the application form with the upload images

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Once filled application form cannot be edited. The candidates need to submit after verifying information. A payment window will open 24 to 36 hours after submitting the form.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get an initial monthly salary of –

Junior engineer (trainee) civil: Rs 44,900

Chemist grade-II: Rs 36,800

Assistant accountant: Rs 29,800

Office Assistant II (accounts): Rs 27,200

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Fee

Pay the application fee of Rs 1000, for residents for UP. The fee is reduced to Rs 700 and for PwD category candidates it is Rs 10.

