UPSC IES ISS Exam Date 2019: The last date for the submission of the application form is April 16, 2019. Check the details regarding the eligibility, age, posts, limit, selection process and salary. For more information, you can visit the official site www.upsc.gov.in

Details regarding the important Dates:

Step 1: Last date for the submission April 16, 2019

Step 2: Exam will begin from June 28, 2019, for 3 days

Details regarding the procedures of the application UPSC IES ISS 2019:

if the candidate is attending IES/ISS exam for the first time then he should have the proper idea about what exactly the exam is for Before the official announcement is made have a look at the last year examination details for eligibility, number of vacancies and other detail

Last year the announcement for the UPSC IES/ISS exams was released on February 9, 2018

Last year details regarding the posts: Total 44 posts were available

For the post of Indian Economic Service: 15 posts

For the post of Indian Statistical Service: 29 posts

Details regarding the sample paper:

The UPSC Indian Statistical Service/Indian Economic Service Examination is conducted in two stages:

Step 1: Written exam conducted for a maximum of 1000 marks

Step 2: The Viva are conducted for a maximum of 200 marks

Step 3: All the answers must be written in English

Note: Negative marking will be made for the wrong answers in the objective type question papers

The details regarding the centres and the date of conduction the examination can be changed at the discretion of the commission. Earlier Civil Servants of the East India Company used to be nominated by the directors of the Company. After the nomination, the civil servants were sent at the training centre which was situated at Haileybury College in London. After completing the training they were sent back to India. According to Lord Macaulay’s report of the selection committee of the British parliament, the idea of a merit-based modern Civil Service in India was introduced in 1854. The report recommended the support system of the East India Company should be changed by permanent merit-based Civil Service system. The maximum age will be was 23 years and minimum age will be 18 years. The syllabus of the Civil Service was designed in such manner that European Classics had a primary share of marks.

