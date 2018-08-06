UPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications for the posts of Administrative Officer, Scientist and Assistant Legislative Counsel have been invited by UPSC. Candidates can check the official notification at upsconline.nic.in and then fill the online application form.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Administrative Officer, Scientist and Assistant Legislative Counsel by the Union Public Service Commission through an official notification on its official website. The interested candidates may check the website and go through the full notification to apply for the position.

To go to the official website of UPSC and check the notification, click here: https://upsconline.nic.in/

Eligibility criteria for the job:

Administrative Officer:

Candidates willing to apply for the post must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with five years’ experience of administration, accounts and establishment work in under the offices of government at supervisory level as well as have the knowledge of government rules and regulations.

Scientist

Candidates willing to apply for the post must have a master’s degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/Pharmacy or Forensic Science with at least 3 years of experience of analytical methods and research, in the field of Toxicology in any Central/State Government organization or recognized research institute or Forensic Science Laboratory under the Central/State Government.

Assistant Legislative Counsel

Candidates willing to apply for the post must either have a degree in law from a recognized university or should’ve experienced as a member of the State Judicial Service for a period seven or more years. Also, the candidates must have a Master’s Degree in Law and should have a teaching or research experience in law for 5 plus years, or should be a qualified legal practitioner for not less than 30 years.

