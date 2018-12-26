The government of India has finally given rest to all media reports that said there will be a possible reduction in the maximum age limit of civil services examination. The age limit that has been followed until now to sit in the entrance examination of civil services is not being altered and this is confirmed by Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh.

The age limit that has been followed until now to sit in the entrance examination of civil services is not being altered and this is confirmed by Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh. In on of his interactions, he was caught saying that all the reports and speculations regarding it should be put to rest and there is no move taken by the government to change the age criteria eligibility to sit in the civil services entrance examination.

The clarification issued by the government followed a report that was proposed by NITI Aayog. The NITI Aayog report brought the need of clarification as it proposed a strategy for New India @75′ in which it was mentioned to reduce the upper age limit for civil services examination to 27 years for the General category by 2022-2023. Through that comprehensive report, they also proposed to bring few changes in order to improve recruitment, training and performance of civil services.

On the same note, here is the age bracket followed until now as the eligibility criteria to sit in the civil services examination:

General Category: 32 years

OBC: 35 years

SC/ST: 37 years

