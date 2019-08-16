UPSC Central Armed Police Forces hall tickets: Students who are willing to appear for the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces examination must know that August 18, 2019, is the last date to download the Central Armed Police Forces hall tickets, candidates can download @upsc.gov.in or direct li9nk has been mention below.

UPSC announces August 18 as the last date to download the Central Armed Police Forces hall tickets @upsc.gov.in, check steps to download

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces hall tickets: Union Public Service Commission on July 24, 2019, announced the hall tickets for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019, candidates who are willing to apply for the ACs exam must download the hall tickets from the official website of UPSC or click on the link upsc.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that August 18, 2019, is the last date to download the ACs exam hall tickets as it is mandated to carry the hall ticket in the examination hall, otherwise, the officials won’t allow the student to appear in the UPSC ACs examination. Meanwhile, The UPSC CAPF (ACs) examination to be conducted in 3 parts which are, Written Examination on August 18, 2019, to be held, second Physical Efficiency and third is personality Test. Around 323 vacancies have been announced by UPSC.

Follow the steps to download the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces hall tickets:

Step 1: Click on the link upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, under Whats New

Step 3: Click on the floated link, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the link ‘Click Here‘

Step 6: A web page will appear in which the last date has been mentioned, next to that click on ‘Click Here‘ under To Download e-Admit Card

Step 7: A PDF will appear consist of full details

Step 8: Candidates are advised to read it carefully before downloading the hall tickets

Step 9: Candidates must download the hall tickets and take a hard copy of it

