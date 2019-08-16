UPSC Central Armed Police Forces hall tickets: Union Public Service Commission on July 24, 2019, announced the hall tickets for Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019, candidates who are willing to apply for the ACs exam must download the hall tickets from the official website of UPSC or click on the link upsc.gov.in to visit directly.
Candidates must know that August 18, 2019, is the last date to download the ACs exam hall tickets as it is mandated to carry the hall ticket in the examination hall, otherwise, the officials won’t allow the student to appear in the UPSC ACs examination. Meanwhile, The UPSC CAPF (ACs) examination to be conducted in 3 parts which are, Written Examination on August 18, 2019, to be held, second Physical Efficiency and third is personality Test. Around 323 vacancies have been announced by UPSC.
Also Read: Bihar BPSC Main result declared, interview to begin from August 27, check documents required and other details inside
Follow the steps to download the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces hall tickets:
Step 1: Click on the link upsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, under Whats New
Step 3: Click on the floated link, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019
Step 4: A new web page will appear
Step 5: Click on the link ‘Click Here‘
Step 6: A web page will appear in which the last date has been mentioned, next to that click on ‘Click Here‘ under To Download e-Admit Card
Step 7: A PDF will appear consist of full details
Step 8: Candidates are advised to read it carefully before downloading the hall tickets
Step 9: Candidates must download the hall tickets and take a hard copy of it