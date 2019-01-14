UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professors and other posts through its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the notification and check the last date for application here.

The notification on the official website of UPSC says the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for January 31, 2019. Moreover, the candidates must note that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. Those who are interested to apply should be 40 years as on the last date of submission of the application form.



How to download the UPSC Recruitment 2019 notification?

Candidates need to log into the website of UPSC as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Now, click on recruitment advertisements

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the advertisement

A pdf will open

Download it and go through the details on the pdf

Take a print out if necessary

Direct link to download the notification here: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-01-19-ORA-Engl_0.pdf

