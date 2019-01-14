UPSC recruitment 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a recruitment notification on its official website – upsc.gov.in recently. According to the latest reports, the application process for various Assistant Professor posts including the post of Medical Officer, Senior Lecturer and Engineer is now open on the official website of UPSC. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website and start applying before the closure of the online application process.
The notification on the official website of UPSC says the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for January 31, 2019. Moreover, the candidates must note that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. Those who are interested to apply should be 40 years as on the last date of submission of the application form.
How to download the UPSC Recruitment 2019 notification?
- Candidates need to log into the website of UPSC as mentioned above
- On the homepage, click on the recruitment link
- Now, click on recruitment advertisements
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, click on the advertisement
- A pdf will open
- Download it and go through the details on the pdf
- Take a print out if necessary
Direct link to download the notification here: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-01-19-ORA-Engl_0.pdf
