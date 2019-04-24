UPSC CAPF 2019: The application process of UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) 2019 examination will begin by the Union Public Service Commission today April 24, 2019, on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website for the post through the official website till May 20, 2019. The examination will be conducted on August 18, 2019.

UPSC CAPF 2019: The Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) 2019 examination notification on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, on the official website upsc.gov.in. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post can do the same through the official website till May 20, 2019. As per the official calendar released by UPSC, the examination will be held on August 18, 2019. The number of vacancies are also mentioned in the official notification.

The recruitment will be conducted for Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Also read: UPSC CAPF 2019 notification updates: Application process likely to begin Wednesday, April 24, check more details here

UPSC CAPF 2019: Important Dates

Application process opens: April 24, 2019

Closure of application process: May 20, 2019

Date of examination: August 18, 2019

Admit Card download – 31 July 2019 (Tentative)

Exam date – 18 August 2019

UPSC CAPF Result – 18 September 2019 (Tentative)

UPSC CAPF 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”.

Step 3: Fill the register part-1 and part-2 forms

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make payment

Also Read: UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2018 declared @ upsc.gov.in, check list of toppers, shortlisted candidates here

UPSC CAPF 2019: Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university of the country.

UPSC CAPF 2019: Age Limit

Candidates should fall under the age group of 20 to 25 years of age.

UPSC CAPF 2019: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, physical standards/physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests, interview/personality test and final selection/merit.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims 2019: Union Public Service Commission releases important notification for Civil Services exam @ upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF 2019: Exam pattern

For written examination, there will be two papers- Paper I. Paper I consists of questions from General Ability and Intelligence. Paper II consists of questions related to General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

UPSC CAPF 2019: Vacancy details

BSF

CRPF

CISF

ITBP

SSB

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App