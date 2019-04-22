UPSC CAPF 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is soon going to drop official notifications for CAPF 2019 vacancies. The candidates who are willing to register themselves for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2019 should check the eligibility criteria and then apply before 20 May 2019.

UPSC CAPF 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is soon going to drop official notifications for CAPF 2019 vacancies. The authorities had announced vacancies for the post of Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and will be hiring for the same. As per the official website’s calendar, the notifications regarding it will be dropped till this week on 24 April 2019 at the UPSC’s official website, www. upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who are willing to register themselves for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2019 should check the eligibility criteria and then apply before 20 May 2019. The recruitment drive for UPSE CAPF will be carried using the Online Mode only at the Commission’s official portal, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC has scheduled to conduct a written examination on 18 August 2019 aiming to recruit for CAPF Assistant Commandant Posts at various centers across the country. The candidates should keep a regular check on the official website and also look at the number of vacancies available in different forces like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The official notification has not been released until now but it will soon be available on the website.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates who are willing to be hired in the vacant positions of CAPF should be at least a holder of Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institution applying for UPSC Assistant Commandant Posts.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed here the important dates to remember for UPSC CAPF 2019!

1. Last Date of Registration – 20 May 2019

2. Admit Card Download – 31 July 2019

3. Last date for Online Application Fee Payment – 21 May 2019 (Tentative)

4. UPSC CAPF Result – 18 September 2019 (Tentative)

5. Exam Date – 18 August 2019

6. Official Notification and Registration date – 24 April 2019

Here’s the age limit:

The person should be between the age bracket of 20 to 25 Years.

