UPSC CAPF 2019 notification updates: The examination for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) 2019 will be conducted on August 18, 2019. Results are likely to be declared in October 2019.

UPSC CAPF 2019 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to issue an official notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) examination 2019 on Wednesday (April 24, 2019). The notification will be released on the official website of the premier central recruiting agency — upsc.gov.in. Reports said the application process will commence on April 24, 2019, and will continue till May, 2019. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

The examination for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) 2019 will be conducted on August 18, 2019. Results are likely to be declared in October 2019. Candidates, who are applying for the UPSC CAPF examination 2019, will have to appear for the written examination, physical and medical standard tests or personality/interview tests. The link will be activated from Wednesday (April 24, 2019) onwards.

Important Dates:

– Submission of online application begins: April 24, 2019

– Closing date of submission of online application: May 2019 (Date to be released soon)

– Examination likely to conducted on: August 18, 2019

– Results likely to be declared: October 2019

Eligibility:

Candidate must have passed +3 or hold a Bachelors degree from a recognised University.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates is generally capped at 25 years. However, age relaxation is provided for SC/ST and other candidates.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website — upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”.

Step 3: Fill the register part-1 and part-2 forms

Step 4: Now read the instructions carefully

Step 5: Furnish the required documents as per the instruction given by the UPSC

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Keep a printout/ screenshot of the transaction for future requirements

Exam Fee:

Candidates have to pay Rs 200 as application fee while females and candidates belonging to SC/ ST category have been exempted from paying. However, the UPSC may change the rules and candidates are advised to log on to the official website for clarity on examination fee.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App