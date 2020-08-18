UPSC AC CAPF Recruitment 2020 Notification, eligibility, selection process, date and apply for 209 Vacancies @ upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, has released a notice about filling out vacancies for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

UPSC AC CAPF Recruitment 2020 Notification, eligibility, selection process, date and apply for 209 Vacancies @ upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, has released a notice about filling out vacancies for the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The recruitment for the post of Assistant Commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Any interested and possibly eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC AC CAPF Exam 2020 anytime between August 18 and September 7 on UPSC’s official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CAPF Exam is scheduled on December 20, 2020, at different examination centres sprinkled throughout India. Selected candidates will serve as Assistant Commandants in various organisations, these are:

1. Border Security Force (BSF)

2. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

3.Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

4.Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

5. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC AC CAPF Recruitment 2020 Important Dates:

Register from: August 18 to September 7 (6:00 p.m.)

Dates to withdraw online application: September 14 to September 20

UPSC CAPF Exam Date: December 20

Dates to download e-Admit Card and the date of result announcement have not yet been revealed.

UPSC AC CAPF Recruitment 2020 Eligibility:

Candidates should be between the ages of 20 and 25 need to be an Indian citizen. For OBC, the age limit can be relaxed up to 28 years while for SC/ST, ex-servicemen and residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the age limit may be extended up to 30 years. Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens may apply as well. In an exceptional case, any other nation candidates may be allowed to apply with the consent of the Central Government. The candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in any major from a recognised institution.

UPSC AC CAPF Recruitment 2020 Examination:

The examination will consist of a written exam (in two parts), a physical endurance test and a medical test. Candidates who manage to clear all three will then go through a personality test in the form of an interview. If they pass the interview as well, then they will have to name the forces in which they wish to serve in.

