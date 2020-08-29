Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, has posted a notice for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (AC) in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Eligible candidates may apply for UGSC CAPF AC at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF AC Exam is conducted annually to recruit assistant commandants in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Assistant Commandant (AC) is regarded as a Group A post.

The notice for UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2020 was released on upsc.gov.in, UPSC’s online portal. The notice is for the hiring of assistant commandants in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB. The applications for the UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2020 have been going out from August 18 and will continue to be accepted till September 7. The UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2020 is itself scheduled for December 20.

Applying for UPSC CAPF Exam 2020:

Follow the given steps to apply/register for the UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2020:

1. Go to the URL upsconline.nic.in.

2. Select Online Application for Various Exams

3. Click/tap on CAPF Part I Registration

4. Fill in the necessary credentials.

5. Click/tap on CAPF Part II Registration

6. Fill in the necessary credentials once again. Also submit any required scanned images and then select your preferred exam centre.

7. Go through with the online fee.

The application fee is of ₹200.

