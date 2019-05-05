UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2019: The last date for applying to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) 2019 examination is May 20. Interested candidates must submit their applications on or before the last date at - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2019: The online application process for the upcoming UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2019 is going to be closed through the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 20, 2019. All the interested candidates who have not yet submitted their filled up application form are advised to complete the process as early as possible to avoid the last hour rush.

Moreover, the candidates might face difficulty in accessing the official website of UPSC due to heavy traffic on the last date for submission of the USPC CAPF online application through UPSC official website – upsc.gov.in.

Here’s the link to read the detailed notification: UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment Notification 2019

How to apply UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2019?

According to the online notification on the official of UPSC, the candidates need to apply online only by using the website https://www. upsconline.nic.in and not the upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the Appendix-II in the notification for brief instructions to fill up the online application form.

According to the notification, the Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct a Written Examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The examination has been scheduled on August 18, 2019.

Moreover, there are 323 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive conducted by the Union Public Service Commission this year. For more information regarding the vacant positions, candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC as mentioned above.

