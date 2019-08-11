UPSC CAPF (AC) result 2018 declared @upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service (UPSC) has released the final result for the recruitment exams conducted to recruit at the post of assistant commandants (AC) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has released the notification for 398 posts of Assistant Commandants in BSF, CRPF, SSB, and CISF & ITBP Departments

Candidates those who have appeared in the written exam can check the results by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Based on the results of the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018 held by UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 12th August 2018 and the interview for Personality Test, the list of the selected candidates have been declared.

Steps to check UPSC CAPF (AC) result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link ‘final result’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘CAPF AC result’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, check your roll number

Step 6: Download the result for future reference.

Selected candidates will be appointed to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

