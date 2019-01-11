UPSC CAPF Result 2018: The written examination result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination or CAPF (ACs) has been announced through the website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the result sheet by following the simple steps given here.

UPSC CAPF Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the written exam result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination or CAPF (ACs) conducted last year through its official website – upsc-gov.in. All those who have appeared for the examination can check the simple steps to download the result given here. The result has bee published on upsc.gov.in and is currently available for download through the UPSC’s official website.

Candidates can check the following instructions to download the CAPF AC Exam 2018 Result:

Visit the official website as mentioned above – upsc-gov.in

Çandidates will be taken to the homepage

Here, search for the link that reads, “Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2018 Written Result (with Name)” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the same and check if your name exists on the list

Take a print out for reference

Meanwhile, reports on the website of UPSC says that the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2018 was conducted to fill up the posts of Assistant Commandant on August 12, 2018.

Here’s the direct link to download the result: UPSC CAPF AC Exam Result 2018

