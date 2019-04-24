UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: UPSC has invited applications for the recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination on April 24, 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the official notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) exams 2019 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The candidates who are interested in the recruitment program can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in. The application process has already started and will conclude on May 20, 6:00 PM. Candidates are required to register themselves on the official websites before applying to the posts. The selection at all the stages of the UPSC CAPF exams will take place in three stages including the written examination, physical test and the medical standard test or interview test.

Eligibility for UPSC CAPF 2019 recruitment:

Education: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in order to apply for the posts.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the candidates is 25 years. Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per the official notification.

Steps to apply for the UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019:

Step 1: visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Online application for various examinations of UPSC.

Step 3: Fill the part 1 and the part 2 registration forms.

Step 4: Read all the instructions thoroughly.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Make the payment.

Application Fee for UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019:

As same as the year 2018, candidates have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee. All the female candidates and the reserved category candidates are not supposed to pay any application fee.

Paper Pattern for UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019:

The written examination will consist of two papers, The Paper 1 will contain questions related to general ability and intelligence and it will carry 250 marks. Paper 1 will have objective type questions. Paper 2 will contain questions related to general studies, essay and comprehension and it will carry 200 marks.

