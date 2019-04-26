UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants through the official website - upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check how o download the UPSC CAPF Recruitment Notification 2019 given below.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Commandant in the Commission. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the details in the notification before applying to the post. The UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019 notification has been published through its official website – upsconline.nic.in. All the interested candidates can check how to download the UPSC CAPF Recruitment Notification 2019 given below.

How to download the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website at first – upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, search for the link, Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2019 and click on it

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the registration link

Now, enter the details to register

Submit the details

A login ID and password will be generated

Here, login to the user portal with your generated details

Now, fill all the necessary details and upload your photo and signature

Make online application fee payment

Submit the form and keep a print out copy of the confirmation page for future reference

