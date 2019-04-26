UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Commandant in the Commission. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the details in the notification before applying to the post. The UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019 notification has been published through its official website – upsconline.nic.in. All the interested candidates can check how to download the UPSC CAPF Recruitment Notification 2019 given below.
How to download the UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019?
- Candidates need to visit the official website at first – upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, search for the link, Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2019 and click on it
- On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Here, click on the registration link
- Now, enter the details to register
- Submit the details
- A login ID and password will be generated
- Here, login to the user portal with your generated details
- Now, fill all the necessary details and upload your photo and signature
- Make online application fee payment
- Submit the form and keep a print out copy of the confirmation page for future reference
