UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released over 323 vacancies in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Commandant. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC to submit the online application before May 20, 2019.

This year, the UPSC CAPF began the recruitment process for the post of AC from April 24. Over 323 vacancies in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were released by the commission for interested candidates. An official notification in details for Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) was released by the Commission on the website of UPSC.

As per reports, the UPSC will conduct a written examination for aspirants who will apply for the post before the application submission deadline. The exam is likely to take place on August 18, 2019, for the post of CARF Assistant Commandant in the various centres of India. Note: Each and every candidate applying for the post must have a Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a renown university or institution.

Number vacancy offered by UPSC CAPF 2019:

CRPF: 108 Posts

BSF: 100 Posts

CISF: 28 Posts

SSB: 66 Posts

ITBP: 21 Posts

Important dates for candidates who are willing to apply for the Assistant Commandant post:

The official notification and application submission date starts from April 24, 2019.

The last date of application submission is May 20, 2019, 06:00 PM.

Admit Card download date: July 31, 2019.

Exam Date: August 18, 2019.

UPSC CAPF Result: September 18, 2019.

Age limit for the post of Assistant Commandant: 20 to 25 years

Steps to apply for the post of Assistant Commandant:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Apply Online.

Step 3: Then, Click to the link that says Online Application For Various Examinations.

Step 4: It will direct you to a new tab.

Step 5: Click the Part-I Registration box under the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination.

Step 6: Register for both the parts and submit your details. upsconline.nic.in

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your final registered application for future reference.

