UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: The application process for the 323 CAPF, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB posts has begun on Wednesday and the last date to apply is May 20, 2019. The candidates can apply through UPSC's official website @ upsc.gov.in. Check eligibility, selection process and steps to apply for the UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019.

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released an official notification for the UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The recruitments will be done through the Central Armed Police Forces Entrance Exam 2019 and the detailed information about the UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019 is also available at UPSC’s official website @ upsc.gov.in. The recruitment process for 323 posts has already begun and interested and eligible candidates can apply online before May 20, 2019.

The UPSC CAPF application form can also be filled and submitted online at either upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in till May 20, 2019. The tentative last date for online UPSC CAPF 2019 Application Form Fee payment is May 21. According to the reports, the UPSC will hire candidates for the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the CAPF, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts: 24 April

Deadline to apply: 20 May

Date of examination: 18 August

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: Here’s How To Fill 2019 UPSC CAPF Application Form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application for various examinations of UPSC for UPSC CAPF

Step 3: Read and fill the UPSC 2019 CAPF registration part-1 and part-2 forms

Step 4: Enter the required details for UPSC CAPF 2019 Form and upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the applicable UPSC CAPF 2019 Application Form Fee

Step 6: Click on Submit UPSC CAPF Application Form 2019 tab

The recruitment for UPSC CAPF jobs 2019 will be done the basis of a written examination, physical standards/physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests, interview/personality test and final selection/merit. As per the format for UPSC CAPF exam, the written examination included 2 sections, 1 will be based on the general knowledge and intelligence and 2nd paper will be based on General Studies, Essay and Comprehension.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App