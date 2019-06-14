UPSC CDS 2 2019 Notification: Given below is the list of important dates, courses, number of vacancies and eligibility criteria for the post of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy which was released by the Union Public Service Commission which every year conducts a Combined Defence Service exam for interested and eligible candidates.

UPSC CDS 2 2019 notification @upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released vacancies for the interested and eligible candidates on its official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. This year, the UPSC will be conducting CDS Exam II in order to recruit candidates for the course of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. Every year, the Combined Defence Services (CDS) is conducted by the UPSC biannually in the month of February and September to recruit officer cadre in Army, Air Force and Military.

Important dates to note:

Notification release date: June 12, 2019

Online application submission last date: July 8, 2019

Examination date: September 8, 2019

Result date: December 2019

This year, the UPSC released over 417 vacancies under CDS 2 Examination 2019 for eligible and interested candidate. The examination is schedule for Sepetmber 8, 2019.

Given below is the list of courses and vacancies:

Indian Military Academy (IMA) – Course commencing in July, 2020: 100 Indian Naval Academy (INA) – Course commencing in July, 2020 Executive: 45 Air Force Academy (AFA) – Training Course commencing in July, 2020: 32 Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Madras): 225 Officers Training Academy Non Technical (Female): 15

Eligibility criteria for UPSC CDS II 2019:

Indian Military Academy

Age Limit: 19 to 24 years

Education qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university

Marital status: Unmarried

Age Limit: 19 to 23 years

Education qualification: B.E/ B.Tech from a recognised university or Degree from a recognised university with Physics and Mathematics as subjects

Marital status: Unmarried

Age Limit: 19 to 22 years

Education qualification: B.E/B.Tech from a recognised university

Marital status: Unmarried

Age Limit: 19 to 25 years

Education qaulification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university

Marital status: Unmarried

Age Limit: 19 to 25 years

Education qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised

Marital status: Unmarried

UPSC CDS II 2019 Salary:

Captain (Level 10 B): 6,13,00 – 1,93,900

Lieutenant (Level 10): 56,100 – 1,77,500

Lieutenant Colonel (Level 12A): 1,21,200 – 2,12400

Major (Level 11): 6,94,00 – 2,07,200

Brigadier (Level 13A): 1,39,600 – 2,17,600

Colonel (Level 13): 1,30,600 – 2, 15, 900

Lieutenant General HAG Scale (Level 15): 1, 82, 200 – 2,24,100

Major General (Level 14): 1,44,200 – 2,18,200

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) (Level 17): 2,25,000 (fixed)

HAG+Scale (Level 16) – 2,05,400

COAS (Level 18): 2,50,000 (fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier: Rs 15,500 (fixed)

