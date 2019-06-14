UPSC CDS 2 2019 notification @upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released vacancies for the interested and eligible candidates on its official website i.e. upsc.gov.in. This year, the UPSC will be conducting CDS Exam II in order to recruit candidates for the course of Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. Every year, the Combined Defence Services (CDS) is conducted by the UPSC biannually in the month of February and September to recruit officer cadre in Army, Air Force and Military.
Important dates to note:
- Notification release date: June 12, 2019
- Online application submission last date: July 8, 2019
- Examination date: September 8, 2019
- Result date: December 2019
This year, the UPSC released over 417 vacancies under CDS 2 Examination 2019 for eligible and interested candidate. The examination is schedule for Sepetmber 8, 2019.
Given below is the list of courses and vacancies:
- Indian Military Academy (IMA) – Course commencing in July, 2020: 100
- Indian Naval Academy (INA) – Course commencing in July, 2020 Executive: 45
- Air Force Academy (AFA) – Training Course commencing in July, 2020: 32
- Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai (Madras): 225
- Officers Training Academy Non Technical (Female): 15
Eligibility criteria for UPSC CDS II 2019:
- Indian Military Academy
Age Limit: 19 to 24 years
Education qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
Marital status: Unmarried
- Air Force Academy
Age Limit: 19 to 23 years
Education qualification: B.E/ B.Tech from a recognised university or Degree from a recognised university with Physics and Mathematics as subjects
Marital status: Unmarried
- Indian Naval Academy
Age Limit: 19 to 22 years
Education qualification: B.E/B.Tech from a recognised university
Marital status: Unmarried
- Officers Training Academy
Age Limit: 19 to 25 years
Education qaulification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
Marital status: Unmarried
- Officers Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical course)
Age Limit: 19 to 25 years
Education qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised
Marital status: Unmarried
UPSC CDS II 2019 Salary:
- Captain (Level 10 B): 6,13,00 – 1,93,900
- Lieutenant (Level 10): 56,100 – 1,77,500
- Lieutenant Colonel (Level 12A): 1,21,200 – 2,12400
- Major (Level 11): 6,94,00 – 2,07,200
- Brigadier (Level 13A): 1,39,600 – 2,17,600
- Colonel (Level 13): 1,30,600 – 2, 15, 900
- Lieutenant General HAG Scale (Level 15): 1, 82, 200 – 2,24,100
- Major General (Level 14): 1,44,200 – 2,18,200
- VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) (Level 17): 2,25,000 (fixed)
- HAG+Scale (Level 16) – 2,05,400
- COAS (Level 18): 2,50,000 (fixed)
- Military Service Pay (MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lieutenant to Brigadier: Rs 15,500 (fixed)