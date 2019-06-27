UPSC CDS 2 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released a notification for Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS Exam II) 2019 through its official website - upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria for appearing in the exam here.

UPSC CDS 2 2019: Notification for Combined Defence Services Examination II (CDS Exam II) 2019 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC through its official website on June 12, 2019. The UPSC CDS 2 2019 notification has been published for vacant positions on upsc.gov.in. All the candidates who are interested to appear in the examination can check the eligibility criteria for appearing in the UPSC CDS Exam 2019.

According to reports, there are 417 vacancies for which the application have been invited. The application process for UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2019 has started through the official website of UPSC from June 12, 2019. The last date for submission of the online application for the examination has been scheduled for July 8, 2019.

Candidates can apply now log into the official website of UPSC and apply before the closure of the application process online. Candidates must note that the UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2019 will be done through online mode only. The UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2019 Exam will be conducted by the Commission on September 8, 2019, according to reports. The candidates who are selected through the examination will be inducted in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

UPSC CDS 2 2019 Exam: Important Dates

The official UPSC CDS 2 2019 notification release date and registration process started on – June 12, 2019

notification release date and registration process started on – June 12, 2019 Last date for completion of the registration process – July 8, 2019 (6:00 PM)

Tentative CDS 2 Exam Date – September 8, 2019

CDS 2 Exam Result likely to release – in the month of December 2019

Here’s the direct link to check the Notification and Eligibility Criteria for appearing in the exam: upsc.gov.in

