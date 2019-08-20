UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has declared the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019 or UPSC CDS 2 Hall Ticket 2019 or UPSC CDS 2 Call Letter 2019 on its official website – upsc.gov.in. The admit cards are now available as the Commission has activated the link on its official website.
All the candidates who have filled the online application form for the upcoming Combined Defence Services Exam through the UPSC official website before the closure of the registration and application process for the UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2019 exam are advised to check admit card and download the same with the help of the instructions given in this article.
How to download UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019?
- Candidates need to go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission or UPSC – upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the relevant admit card link
- Now, candidates will be directed to a new window
- Here, enter the registration details and click on the submit button
- The UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019 or UPSC CDS 2 Hall Ticket 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download and take a coloured print out of the same if necessary
Here’s the direct link to download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019
UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019: Vacancy details
Total number of vacant posts: 417
- Officers’ Training Academy (Madras) : 225
- Indian Military Academy (Dehradun) : 100
- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala-Course : 45
- Air Force Academy (Hyderabad) : 32
- Officers Training Academy (Chennai) : 15
Candidates should note that the names of candidates will be recommended for appointment to the posts strictly on merit basis for which this written examination is being conducted by UPSC.