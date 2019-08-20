UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the UPSC CDS 2 Hall Ticket 2019 or UPSC CDS 2 Call Letter 2019 on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019 in this article.

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has declared the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019 or UPSC CDS 2 Hall Ticket 2019 or UPSC CDS 2 Call Letter 2019 on its official website – upsc.gov.in. The admit cards are now available as the Commission has activated the link on its official website.

All the candidates who have filled the online application form for the upcoming Combined Defence Services Exam through the UPSC official website before the closure of the registration and application process for the UPSC CDS 2 Recruitment 2019 exam are advised to check admit card and download the same with the help of the instructions given in this article.

How to download UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission or UPSC – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant admit card link

Now, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the registration details and click on the submit button

The UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019 or UPSC CDS 2 Hall Ticket 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a coloured print out of the same if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019

UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2019: Vacancy details

Total number of vacant posts: 417

Officers’ Training Academy (Madras) : 225

Indian Military Academy (Dehradun) : 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala-Course : 45

Air Force Academy (Hyderabad) : 32

Officers Training Academy (Chennai) : 15

Candidates should note that the names of candidates will be recommended for appointment to the posts strictly on merit basis for which this written examination is being conducted by UPSC.

