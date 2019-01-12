UPSC CDS 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit cards on the official website @ upsc.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the admit card on the official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the examination CDSE I on February 3. It will be conducted at 41 centres across the country.

UPSC CDS 2019: The admit cards for the 2019 CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination I, has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website – upsc.gov.in. The candidates are requested to download the admit card through the official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the CDSE I on February 3 at 41 centres across the country.

UPSC CDS admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘e-Admit Card – CDS Examination (I) 2019’ under What’s new section

Step 3: A new page will be displayed

Step 4: Click on the ‘download section’

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully

Step 6: Take a print out of the instructions, if needed

Step 7: Click on yes and a new page will be displayed

Step 8: Submit the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 9: The admit card will be displayed. Take out a printout.

Last month, UPSC had released the notification to recruit about 417 posts.

Here are the vacancy details:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

Here are the vacancy details:

Here are the vacancy details:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 45

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai for Men: 225

OTA Chennai —23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course: 15

Candidates Should check their e-Admit Card carefully. If the candidates face any discrepancies, they can bring on to the notice of the UPSC immediately. The Commission stated that a facilitation counter will be available. The duration over the phone from 10 am to 5 pm on working days.

Candidates can call on 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 for any queries or sent a fax to 011-23387310.

