UPSC CDS 2019: The admit cards for the 2019 CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination I, has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website – upsc.gov.in. The candidates are requested to download the admit card through the official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the CDSE I on February 3 at 41 centres across the country.
UPSC CDS admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘e-Admit Card – CDS Examination (I) 2019’ under What’s new section
Step 3: A new page will be displayed
Step 4: Click on the ‘download section’
Step 5: Read the instructions carefully
Step 6: Take a print out of the instructions, if needed
Step 7: Click on yes and a new page will be displayed
Step 8: Submit the required details like roll number, date of birth etc
Step 9: The admit card will be displayed. Take out a printout.
Last month, UPSC had released the notification to recruit about 417 posts.
Here are the vacancy details:
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 45
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai for Men: 225
OTA Chennai —23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course: 15
Candidates Should check their e-Admit Card carefully. If the candidates face any discrepancies, they can bring on to the notice of the UPSC immediately. The Commission stated that a facilitation counter will be available. The duration over the phone from 10 am to 5 pm on working days.
Candidates can call on 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 for any queries or sent a fax to 011-23387310.
