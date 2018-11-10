UPSC CDS Exam I 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the Combined Defense Examination (CDS) Exam I 2018 result on the official website @upsc.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination are requested to check their result on the offical website. This examination is conducted to recruit officers in Army, Navy, Air Force. UPSC conducts this examination twice in a year for the recruiting the officers in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.
The preliminary examination was conducted in February. It was followed by SSB interviews for the candidates who qualified for the second round of selection. On the basis of the selection process, a total number of 100 candidates have been recommended.
A two-stage selection procedure based on Psychological Aptitude Test and intelligence test has been introduced at Service Selection Boards.
The candidates must have qualified after scoring the following qualifying scores
Indian Military Academy 2,778
Indian Naval Academy- 1,720
Air Force Academy- 623
Documents to submit
Certificates, in original, in support of date of birth/educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with photostat attested copies thereof to army headquarters /naval headquarters /air headquarters, as per their first choice are required to be submitted by the candidates.
The marks of individual candidates will be released on the website after completing a certain process. After the result of Declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018.
About UPSC
- To conduct examinations for appointment to the services of the Union
- Direct recruitment by selection through interviews
- Appointment of officers on the basis of promotion / deputation / absorption
- Framing and amendment of recruitment rules for various services and posts under the Government
- Disciplinary cases related to different civil services
