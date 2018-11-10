UPSC CDS Exam I 2018: The result of the Combined Defense Examination (CDS) Exam I 2018 has been announced by The Union Public Service Commission on the official website @upsc.gov.in. The candidates are requested to check out the result on the official website immediately.

UPSC CDS Exam I 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the Combined Defense Examination (CDS) Exam I 2018 result on the official website @upsc.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination are requested to check their result on the offical website. This examination is conducted to recruit officers in Army, Navy, Air Force. UPSC conducts this examination twice in a year for the recruiting the officers in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.

The preliminary examination was conducted in February. It was followed by SSB interviews for the candidates who qualified for the second round of selection. On the basis of the selection process, a total number of 100 candidates have been recommended.

A two-stage selection procedure based on Psychological Aptitude Test and intelligence test has been introduced at Service Selection Boards.

The candidates must have qualified after scoring the following qualifying scores

Indian Military Academy 2,778

Indian Naval Academy- 1,720

Air Force Academy- 623

Documents to submit

Certificates, in original, in support of date of birth/educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with photostat attested copies thereof to army headquarters /naval headquarters /air headquarters, as per their first choice are required to be submitted by the candidates.

The marks of individual candidates will be released on the website after completing a certain process. After the result of Declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018.

About UPSC

To conduct examinations for appointment to the services of the Union

Direct recruitment by selection through interviews

Appointment of officers on the basis of promotion / deputation / absorption

Framing and amendment of recruitment rules for various services and posts under the Government

Disciplinary cases related to different civil services

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More