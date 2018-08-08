UPSC CDS II Exams 2018: The UPSC CDS Exam Notification is likely to be released on the official website of Union Public Service Commission. candidates are advised to keep an eye on upsconline.nic.in and download the CDS Exam 2018 Notification as soon as it is published.

Moreover, candidates are advised to go through the official notification for the examination thoroughly before applying online. The notification will be available at upsc.gov.in. Reports say that the UPSC CDS 2018 preliminary examination will be conducted by the UPSC on November 18, 2018.

The CDS examination is the gateway for candidates aspiring to make a career in the defence sector through Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy. The CDS examination 2018 will be conducted in three phases and those who qualify the preliminary online test will be eligible to appear for the SSB interview round.

Best candidates will be shortlisted from the SSB interview who will then have to attend the document verification process and appear for the final selection interview. Meanwhile, candidates can be Graduate in any discipline or have an engineering degree. To apply for the CDS examination, a candidate should not be less than 20 years and more than 25 years old.

Click on this link to read full notification online: https://upsconline.nic.in/

