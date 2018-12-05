UPSC CDS (I) 2019: The online application withdrawal process has started on the official website of Union Public Service Commission. The candidates who want to withdraw their application can log into - upsconline.nic.in and do the same before December 10, 2018.

UPSC CDS (I) 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the facility to withdraw the submitted application forms for the upcoming Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 through the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The window for the withdrawal of the applications will remain open till December 10, 2018 (6:00 p.m.). The initiative of the Commission to withdraw the applications of those who are not prepared or unwilling to appear in the examination have created a loop to enhance the efficiency of the examination system.

Moreover, the UPSC CDS (I) 2019 examination will be conducted by the Commission on February 3, next year, as per the schedule released on the official website earlier. The UPSC CDS (I) 2019 online application process was closed by the Commission on November 26, 2018. Meanwhile, the candidates who want to withdraw their submitted application forms can log into the official website and do the same by following the instructions given below.

How to withdraw submitted application form?

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsconline.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “ONLINE REQUEST FOR WITHDRAWAL OF APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” click on it

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, click on the “Click Here” option

Another page with instructions will open

Go through all the details an click “Yes”

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Now, enter the Registration Id and click on submit

Click on Cancel application form to withdraw

After the cancellation of the application form, candidates will receive an e-mail and an SMS on his/her registered number for confirmation. Once the application is cancelled or withdrawn, a fresh application cannot be submitted under any circumstances, as per the notification on the official website of UPSC.

