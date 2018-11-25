UPSC CDS I 2019: The UPSC Combined Defence Service exam is all set to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission next year. Candidates are advised to submit their applications before November 26, 2018.

UPSC CDS I 2019: The Union Public Service Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Defence Services Exam on February 3, 2019 for which the registration is going on through the official website of the UPSC. According to the latest updates in a leading daily, the candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the upcoming examination are advised to do the same before the closure of the process on the official website. The last date for registration to the CDS 1 Exam has been scheduled for November 26, 2018.

Candidates need to log into the website -upsconline.nic.in to apply for the examination. Meanwhile, the CDS II exam was recently held at various centres across the country. As per reports, there will be 417 seats ffor fresh candidates in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy Chennai.

How to apply for the CDS 2019 exam?

Log in to the official website of UPSC – upsconline.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, Click on the part 1 registration link and proceed

Fill in all the details in the form and Click on ‘continue’ option

Proceed to the next page and complete the Part 1 registration process

After completing the same, go back to the homepage and click on the Part 2 registration link

Follow the instructions and proceed to complete the registration process

Upload photograph, signature and make application fee payment online

Submit the form and take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of UPSC and check the details, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/#

