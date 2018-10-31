UPSC CDS (I) 2019: The notification for online application for the upcoming Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commision on its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the examination are advised to log in to the official website of the UPSC and download the examination notification by logging into – upsconline.nic.in. According to the latest updates, the Commission will be conducting the Combined Defence Services (I)examination on February 3, 2019.
According to reports in a leading website, the last date for submission of the online applications through the official portal of UPSC i.e. upsconline.nic.in has been scheduled for November 26, 2018. This examination is conducted for candidates aspiring to get admitted into the Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy Chennai. Meanwhile, there are 417 vacancies under UPSC which will be filled through the CDS (I) exam next year.
How to apply for the UPSC CDS (I) 2019?
- Visit the official website of UPSC – upsconline.nic.in
- Search for the Registration link and click on it on the homepage
- Fill in all the details and submit online
- An id and password will be generated and will be sent to your registered e-mail id
- Login to the users portal with the id and password
- Now Click on Apply Online
- Candidates will be directed to a different window
- Here, fill in all the necessary details and make application fee payment
- Submit the application form
- Take a print out of the same for future reference
Meanwhile, the UPSC CDS (II) Exam Admit Card has been released by the commission on its official website and candidates who have already applied for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) examination this year can download the same now. The scheduled date for the CDS (II) examination is November 18, 2018.
