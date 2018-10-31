UPSC CDS (I) 2019: The Union Public Service Commision has released the notification for online application for the upcoming Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination on its official website. Candidates can log in to the website and download the same from- upsconline.nic.in. THe CDS examination will be held on February 3, 2019.

According to reports in a leading website, the last date for submission of the online applications through the official portal of UPSC i.e. upsconline.nic.in has been scheduled for November 26, 2018. This examination is conducted for candidates aspiring to get admitted into the Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy Chennai. Meanwhile, there are 417 vacancies under UPSC which will be filled through the CDS (I) exam next year.

How to apply for the UPSC CDS (I) 2019?

Visit the official website of UPSC – upsconline.nic.in

Search for the Registration link and click on it on the homepage

Fill in all the details and submit online

An id and password will be generated and will be sent to your registered e-mail id

Login to the users portal with the id and password

Now Click on Apply Online

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, fill in all the necessary details and make application fee payment

Submit the application form

Take a print out of the same for future reference

Meanwhile, the UPSC CDS (II) Exam Admit Card has been released by the commission on its official website and candidates who have already applied for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) examination this year can download the same now. The scheduled date for the CDS (II) examination is November 18, 2018.

