UPSC CDS (I) 2019: The online registration process for the upcoming Combined Defence Service Level I examination is all set to close today, November 26, 2018. Candidates need to submit their applications through the official website - upsc.gov.in as soon as possible.

UPSC CDS 2019: The online registration process for the CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination I, 2019 is all set to be closed by the examination conducting authority Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, November 26, 2018 through its official website. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the examination must note that today is the last day for submission of the applications and no application will be entertained by the authority after the closure of the registration process. Candidates must log into the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in and complete the Part 1 and Part 2 registration process asap.

As per reports, the UPSC CDS (I) exam will be conducted by the UPSC on February 3, 2019 at various examination centres throughout the country. This recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 417 vacant positions in the organisation. Candidates are advised to keep a print out of the online submitted application form for future reference. Meanwhile, general category applicants must pay an application fee of Rs 200 while reserved category candidates have been exempted from paying any fee.

Candidates can check the following steps to apply for the CDS 2019 exam?

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, candidates need to fill up the details in the part 1 registration by clicking on the link to proceed

Fill in all the details in the form and click on the option to ‘continue’

Proceed to the next page and complete the Part 1 registration process

After the completion of the part 1 registration, candidates need to continue with the Part 2 registration

So, click go back to the homepage and click on the registration link one again

Click on the part 2 registration and proceed similarly

Follow the instructions given in the notification and complete the registration process

Upload photograph, signature and make online payment of the application fee

Submit the form and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of UPSC and check the details, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/#

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More