UPSC CDS I 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), (CDS I) 2019. The appeared candidates can check their results at the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in. A total number of 7953 candidates have made their way to the interview round which will be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission in the:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course commencing in January 2019,

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January 2019,

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) commencing in February 2019,

Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April 2019

Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April 2019.

The Union Public Service Commission organised the CDS exams on February 3, 2019, at different centres across the country.

Steps to download the result for UPSC CDS exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the result link present on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file will open up.

Step 4: Download the result sheet.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future references.

All the candidates who have passed in the written examination are advised to register themselves online on the recruiting website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the declaration of the result of written examinations. The mark sheets of the unqualified candidates will be published on the website of UPSC within 15 days from the date of the release of the final result of OTA and will be available on the website for a time period of 60 days.

